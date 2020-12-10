Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

EU Extends Sanctions Anti-Russia Over Ukraine

The sanctions, which target whole sectors of the Russian economy including its valuable oil businesses, were extended to mid-2021.

By AFP
The European Union formally extended economic sanctions against Russia for another six months. Jean-Francois Badias / AP / TASS

European Union leaders Thursday extended punishing economic sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine for another six months, an EU spokesman said.

The sanctions, which target whole sectors of the Russian economy including its valuable oil businesses, were extended to mid-2021.

The measures over Russia's role in the conflict were first imposed after Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in 2014 and have been renewed every six months ever since.

The EU insists the 2015 Minsk accords must be fully implemented before relations can be normalised.

The accords, endorsed by both Moscow and Kiev, aim to end the fighting and find a political solution for Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Thousands have been killed since pro-Russia militias in eastern Ukraine launched a bid for independence in 2014, kicking off a conflict that deepened Russia's estrangement from the West.

Read more about: Sanctions , Europe , Eu , Ukraine

Read more

stolen data

EU, UK Slap Sanctions on Russian Spies for Hacking German Parliament

The 2015 cyber attack completely paralyzed the IT infrastructure of the Bundestag.
BLACKLIST EXEMPTION

Belarus Leader Lukashenko to Avoid EU Sanctions Over Protest Crackdown – Die Welt

The German newspaper said the need to keep lines of communication open will keep the strongman off the list.
cyber crime

EU Sanctions Russian, Chinese 'Cyber Attackers'

A unit of Moscow's GRU military intelligence agency is accused of cyber attacks on EU private companies.
Crimea

EU Extends Sanctions on Russia Until July 2018

The sanctions would have expired at the end of January 2018

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.