China’s Foreign Minister Praises Ties With Russia During Lavrov Visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday praised Beijing’s close ties with Moscow as “strategically valuable” during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov traveled to Beijing following a visit to North Korea, where he received pledges of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“China-Russia relations are the most stable, mature and strategically valuable among major powers in the world today,” Wang told Lavrov, according to a readout from China’s Foreign Ministry.

Wang said the current priority was to deepen “comprehensive strategic cooperation, promote each side’s development and revitalization and jointly respond to the challenges of a turbulent and changing world.”

The two diplomats discussed regional and global issues, including the war in Ukraine, tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Iran’s nuclear program and the conflict in Gaza, according to statements from both countries.

While the Chinese statement did not mention relations with the United States, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the issue was also on the agenda.