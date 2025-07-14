China’s Foreign Minister Praises Ties With Russia During Lavrov Visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday praised Beijing’s close ties with Moscow as “strategically valuable” during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Lavrov traveled to Beijing following a visit to North Korea, where he received pledges of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“China-Russia relations are the most stable, mature and strategically valuable among major powers in the world today,” Wang told Lavrov, according to a readout from China’s Foreign Ministry.
Wang said the current priority was to deepen “comprehensive strategic cooperation, promote each side’s development and revitalization and jointly respond to the challenges of a turbulent and changing world.”
The two diplomats discussed regional and global issues, including the war in Ukraine, tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Iran’s nuclear program and the conflict in Gaza, according to statements from both countries.
While the Chinese statement did not mention relations with the United States, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the issue was also on the agenda.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.