Russia Builds Protective Bunkers at Airbases After Ukraine's 'Spider's Web' Drone Strikes

Russia has started building fortified structures at key military airbases in an apparent effort to shield its aircraft from increasingly sophisticated Ukrainian drone attacks, according to satellite imagery analyzed by the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The imagery, dated July 7 and 9, reveals an increase in defensive construction at airfields including Khalino in Russia’s Kursk region and the Saki airbase in annexed Crimea.

At Khalino, analysts identified 10 reinforced bunkers covered with earth, 12 uncovered concrete bunker-type shelters and eight structures resembling aircraft hangars.

At Saki, satellite images captured two new concrete shelters and aircraft bunkers being built within days.

The constructions followed Ukraine’s covert drone campaign known as “Operation Spider’s Web.”