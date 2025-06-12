Russia Relocates Strategic Bombers After Ukraine's 'Spider's Web' Drone Attack

Russia has relocated dozens of its strategic bombers to more remote airbases across the country in the wake of this month's sweeping Ukrainian drone assault on Moscow's military aircraft, satellite imagery suggests.

Ukrainian security services conducted a massive drone attack against Russian military airbases on June 1, striking thousands of kilometers from the front line in what President Volodymyr Zelensky said was their longest-range operation ever. The attack, named "Operation Spider's Web," targeted multiple airbases deep inside Russia, including in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ryazan and Ivanovo regions.

Satellite imagery analyzed by the OSINT research group AviVector shows that all Tu-160 bombers previously stationed at the Belaya airbase in Irkutsk and the Olenya airbase in Murmansk had vacated their positions by early June.

Two of those bombers were redeployed to Anadyr in the Chukotka region, three to Yelizovo in the Kamchatka region and another three to the Borisoglebskoye airbase in the republic of Tatarstan.