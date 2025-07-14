Lightning Strike Kills 3 People at Tula Region Resort

Three people were killed and four others injured in a lightning strike at a riverside resort in Russia’s Tula region, around 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of Moscow, authorities said Monday.

A man and a woman from Moscow, as well as a local teenage boy, died from their injuries before ambulances could arrive at the Shakhtyor resort, according to the state-run TASS news agency, citing regional health officials.

The Telegram news channel Baza, which has links to Russian law enforcement agencies, published a photo appearing to show a man’s body on the riverbank near the resort. It identified the victims as a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy.

Two women were hospitalized, one in critical condition. A man and a male teenager received medical treatment at the scene.

Regional prosecutors said they launched an investigation into possible safety violations.

“Prosecutors will inspect the beach area for required safety equipment and examine documentation related to the beach’s operation,” they said in a statement.

The incident came amid heavy rainstorms that swept through central Russia after a heat wave over the weekend.