Flash Floods Submerge Homes, Roads in Far East Russia

Dozens of towns and villages have been submerged under water in Russia’s Far East amid ongoing flash floods since early August, the environmental news outlet Kedr reported Friday.

Russia’s Primorye region — which for weeks has been under a region-wide state of emergency since — witnessed fresh flooding from heavy rainfall in 19 settlements.

Another 34 towns and villages in the Far East region have been entirely cut off from major roadways, Kedr reported, citing local emergency authorities.

Video shared online showed two schoolchildren riding an inflatable rubber boat on their first day of school in the city of Ussuriysk.