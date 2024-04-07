Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Evacuates Almost 4,500 People After Dam Burst

By AFP
Updated:
t.me/orenburg_arch

Russia on Saturday said it had evacuated almost 4,500 people in the Orenburg region in the southern Urals due to flooding after a dam burst.

Emergency services worked through the night after a dam burst in the city of Orsk, near the border with Kazakhstan, on Friday.

The press service of the Orenburg governor said "4,402 people, including 1,100 children" had been evacuated and more than 6,000 homes were affected by the flooding after torrential rain.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov to the region, a Kremlin spokesman said late Saturday.

Authorities also opened a criminal case for "negligence and violation of construction safety rules" over the burst dam, which was built in 2014.

Authorities said the situation was difficult throughout the region, warning of a dangerous water level on the Ural River in the main city of Orenburg.

The mayor of the city of half a million people, Sergei Salmin, said authorities would forcibly evacuate people from flooded zones if necessary.

He said the water level of the Ural River had risen to dangerous levels and would rise further.

"The situation leaves you no choice. At night, the river can reach a critical level," he said. "I call on everyone in the flooded zone to leave their houses immediately.

"There is no time for convincing," he added, saying that "those who refuse to leave the danger zone voluntarily, we will forcibly evacuate with the help of police officers."

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the floods were one of the worst natural disasters in Kazakhstan in 80 years.

He called for authorities in the Central Asian country to be ready to help those affected.

Russian emergency services published images of rescue workers going through villages on boats and hovercrafts.

Several regions in the Urals and western Siberia have been affected by floods since the start of spring.

Read more about: Weather , Climate , Orenburg , Regions

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

emergency situation

Flash Floods Submerge Homes, Roads in Far East Russia

Since early August, parts of Russia's Far East have experienced regular flooding due to tropical storms and typhoons.
1 Min read
hundred-year heat

Russia’s Record-Breaking Heatwave to Continue Into July – Weather Service

Heat records are being broken on a daily basis as European and Far Eastern Russia suffer from extreme summer temperatures.
TOO HOT

Moscow’s Sweltering Summer Breaks Heat Records

The temperature is likely to climb to 36 degrees Celsius in the next few days, beating the all-time record of 34.7 C set in 1901.
TOO HOT

Russia Breaks Heat Records in First Half of 2020

The country’s weather chief warned of worse to come.