Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Arrests Gay Bar Owner Amid Ongoing Crackdown

By AFP
The Orenburg court https://orenburg.media

The owner of a popular gay bar in the Russian city of Orenburg has been arrested for "extremism", rights groups said Sunday, as authorities crack down on the LGBTQ community.

Police and local nationalists raided the Pose bar in Orenburg earlier this month during a drag show, later arresting its administrator and artistic director in the first criminal case of its kind.

The bar's owner was detained three days ago at a Moscow airport and has now been remanded in custody together with his colleagues until May 18, the OVD-Info rights group said.

Prosecutors accuse the man of conspiring with supporters of the "international LGBT movement", an entity that Russia has labeled "extremist", Orenburg's Central District Court said Sunday.

The bar owner, whom it did not name, and his two employees face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

The Kremlin has ramped up conservative rhetoric since launching its military assault on Ukraine two years ago, casting the conflict as a battleground against the West and its values.

The country's top court labeled the "international LGBT movement" as extremist in November, making anyone who engages in pro-LGBTQ activism or shares LGBTQ symbols liable to criminal prosecution.

Read more about: LGBTQ+ , Orenburg , Regions

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

anti-lgbtq+ crackdown

Russia Arrests Gay Club Managers in First LGBTQ+ ‘Extremism’ Criminal Case

The club's art director and bar manager face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of “organizing extremist activities.”
2 Min read
‘Illegal action’ 

Russia Deports Journalist With Kazakh Citizenship

Vladislav Ivanenko had lived and worked in the city of Perm for the past eight years.
1 Min read
Feature

New Bill Puts Russia’s Lake Baikal at Risk of Deforestation, Harmful Urbanization

Experts and activists warn that a bill to ease logging restrictions along the lake's shores could deal irreversible damage to its unique ecosystem.
5 Min read
Revitalizing regions

Can Urban Renewal Plug Russia’s Brain Drain?

Regional officials hope that beautifying towns can stop people from leaving.