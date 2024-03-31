Russia Arrests Gay Bar Owner Amid Ongoing Crackdown

The owner of a popular gay bar in the Russian city of Orenburg has been arrested for "extremism", rights groups said Sunday, as authorities crack down on the LGBTQ community.

Police and local nationalists raided the Pose bar in Orenburg earlier this month during a drag show, later arresting its administrator and artistic director in the first criminal case of its kind.

The bar's owner was detained three days ago at a Moscow airport and has now been remanded in custody together with his colleagues until May 18, the OVD-Info rights group said.

Prosecutors accuse the man of conspiring with supporters of the "international LGBT movement", an entity that Russia has labeled "extremist", Orenburg's Central District Court said Sunday.