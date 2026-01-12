Finland Releases Ship Suspected of Damaging Undersea Cable on New Year’s Eve

Finnish police said Monday that they lifted the seizure of a cargo ship suspected of damaging an undersea cable in the Gulf of Finland on New Year’s Eve after it departed from a port in Russia.

Authorities in the Nordic country seized the Fitburg, which sails under a St. Vincent and the Grenadines flag, as it was traveling from St. Petersburg, Russia, to Haifa, Israel.

Finnish police allege that the Fitburg dragged its anchor along the seabed for “at least several tens of kilometers” before it struck a telecommunications cable linking Finland and Estonia.

Fourteen crew members from Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were detained for questioning after the ship was seized. Finnish customs authorities said the Fitburg’s cargo contained steel products subject to Western sanctions.

On Monday, Fitburg left Finland’s territorial waters at around 11:00 a.m. local time.