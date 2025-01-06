Baltic Sea Telecoms Cables Repaired After Suspected Sabotage

Two telecoms cables connecting Estonia and Finland under the Baltic Sea have been repaired after suspected sabotage, Finnish operator Elisa said on Monday.
Finnish authorities are investigating the suspected sabotage of four telecoms cables and one power cable on Dec. 25 just weeks after other cables in the region were severed.
Experts and politicians have said recent actions targeting vital infrastructure are part of a hybrid war between Russia and Western countries.
"The repairs took place today," Elisa's security chief Jaakko Wallenius told AFP, adding that the cables seemed to have been severed by an anchor.
Investigators suspect an oil tanker named Eagle S of the sabotage, accusing the vessel of transporting Russian oil products that are embargoed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"There is compelling evidence of the Eagle S at the site," Wallenius said, though he added it was up to law enforcement to determine who was responsible.
Flying the flag of the Cook Islands, the Eagle S is now off the coast of Porkkala around 30 kilometers south of Helsinki, and eight of its sailors have been banned from leaving Finnish territory.
The power cable damaged on Dec. 25, the Estlink 2, has not yet been repaired.
One of the telecoms cables — running between Finland and Germany — should be fixed by Jan. 10, according to operator Cinia.
There was no information about the final cable affected by the incident, operated by CITIC between Tallinn and Helsinki.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.