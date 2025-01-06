Baltic Sea Telecoms Cables Repaired After Suspected Sabotage

Two telecoms cables connecting Estonia and Finland under the Baltic Sea have been repaired after suspected sabotage, Finnish operator Elisa said on Monday.

Finnish authorities are investigating the suspected sabotage of four telecoms cables and one power cable on Dec. 25 just weeks after other cables in the region were severed.

Experts and politicians have said recent actions targeting vital infrastructure are part of a hybrid war between Russia and Western countries.

"The repairs took place today," Elisa's security chief Jaakko Wallenius told AFP, adding that the cables seemed to have been severed by an anchor.