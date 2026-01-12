Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Embassy Employee in Cyprus Found Dead

The Russian Embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus. kiprinform.com

The Russian Embassy in Cyprus said Monday that one of its employees died last week, with local media reports suggesting the cause of death was suicide.

In a statement, the embassy said an employee identified only as A.V. Panov passed away on Jan. 8, describing his death as a “profound personal tragedy for his family and loved ones.”

The diplomatic mission did not disclose the cause of Panov’s death, saying only that work was underway to repatriate his body to Russia.

Cypriot media, citing anonymous police sources, reported that the diplomat hung himself in his office. Panov allegedly left a suicide note, but the Russian embassy did not share it with the police and said it would be sent for review to Moscow.

Diplomatic staff reportedly barred local investigators from entering the embassy to examine the scene of Panov’s alleged suicide. According to anonymous sources, his body was handed over to the police inside the courtyard of the embassy.

The diplomat’s death comes a day after Russian businessman Vladislav Baumgertner, the former CEO of the fertilizer company Uralkali, was reported missing in Cyprus.

Local authorities and volunteers launched a search for Baumgertner on Sunday. It was not immediately clear if there was any connection between Panov’s death and Baumgerner’s disappearance.

Police said there was no immediate sign of foul play in Baumgerner’s disappearance.

Read more about: Cyprus , Foreign Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Moscow 'Strongly Condemns' Attempted Coup in Bolivia

"We express our full, unwavering support for the government of President Luis Arce," Russia's Foreign Ministry said of the Bolivian leader.
1 Min read

Russia Bans Entry to 227 Americans for ‘Anti-Russian’ Actions

The banned individuals were accused of playing a role in steering Washington’s “Russophobic policies.”
1 Min read

Russia Bans Entry to 347 Citizens of Baltic States

The Foreign Ministry said the entry bans were a response to what it called the “hostile policy” of the three Baltic states toward Russia.
1 Min read
opinion Vladimir Frolov

How Terror Attacks Gift Russia Foreign Policy Opportunity

Russia has waged a war on terror at home and abroad. But when Moscow calls for joining forces with the West to combat global terrorism, it inevitably pursues...