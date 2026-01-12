Russian Embassy Employee in Cyprus Found Dead

The Russian Embassy in Cyprus said Monday that one of its employees died last week, with local media reports suggesting the cause of death was suicide.

In a statement, the embassy said an employee identified only as A.V. Panov passed away on Jan. 8, describing his death as a “profound personal tragedy for his family and loved ones.”

The diplomatic mission did not disclose the cause of Panov’s death, saying only that work was underway to repatriate his body to Russia.

Cypriot media, citing anonymous police sources, reported that the diplomat hung himself in his office. Panov allegedly left a suicide note, but the Russian embassy did not share it with the police and said it would be sent for review to Moscow.

Diplomatic staff reportedly barred local investigators from entering the embassy to examine the scene of Panov’s alleged suicide. According to anonymous sources, his body was handed over to the police inside the courtyard of the embassy.

The diplomat’s death comes a day after Russian businessman Vladislav Baumgertner, the former CEO of the fertilizer company Uralkali, was reported missing in Cyprus.

Local authorities and volunteers launched a search for Baumgertner on Sunday. It was not immediately clear if there was any connection between Panov’s death and Baumgerner’s disappearance.

Police said there was no immediate sign of foul play in Baumgerner’s disappearance.