Moscow Claims West Planning Regime Change in Georgia

Russia’s deputy foreign minister claimed Tuesday that the West may be planning to overthrow the government of Georgia ahead of its parliamentary elections later this year, as tensions continue to boil over in the South Caucasus nation after the recent passing of a controversial “foreign influence” law.

“We see Western attempts to escalate the situation in Georgia in the context of the parliamentary elections scheduled for October,” Mikhail Galuzin told the state-run TASS news agency, without providing evidence for the claims.

“We don’t rule out that the goal is to try to put in action the ‘Maidan’ scenario of regime change in the hope of creating another hotbed of tension near Russia’s borders,” the deputy foreign minister added, referring to the 2014 revolution in Ukraine that toppled former president Viktor Yanukovych. Like Ukraine, Georgia gained independence after the break-up of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov drew similar parallels between the mass demonstrations in Ukraine a decade ago and this year’s protests in Georgia over the widely criticized “foreign influence” law — which requires NGOs and media outlets that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as entities “pursuing the interests of a foreign power.”