Moscow Demands Release of Russian Woman Accused of Spying in Denmark

Moscow has called for the immediate release of a Russian woman arrested in Denmark on suspicion of espionage, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, accusing Copenhagen of "persecution."

Danish authorities announced Tuesday that a Russian citizen had been arrested on suspicion of "enabling a foreign intelligence service to operate in Denmark." They did not reveal the woman's identity.

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen "demanded from the Danish authorities the immediate release of our fellow countrywoman," Zakharova said in a statement.

She added that Copenhagen had provided "no evidence" of the woman's "unlawful activity" and said Russians and those with pro-Russia views are "subjected to reprisals" in Denmark.