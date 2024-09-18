Russia Condemns Lebanon Pager Blasts, Warns of Worsening Tensions

Authorities in Moscow on Wednesday condemned deadly attacks that saw pagers used by the militant group Hezbollah explode near-simultaneously across Lebanon the day before, saying the blasts risked further destabilizing an already "explosive situation" in the region.
Hezbollah and the Lebanese government blamed Israel for the attack, which analysts said was likely caused by explosives concealed in the devices during production or delivery. There was no immediate comment from Israel.
"What has happened, whatever it is, is certainly leading to an escalation of tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "The region itself is in an explosive situation... And every incident like this has the potential to be a trigger."
Russia's Foreign Ministry also denounced the blasts in an earlier statement.
"We strongly condemn the unprecedented attack on friendly Lebanon and its citizens, which constitutes a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and a serious challenge to international law through the use of unconventional weapons," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Amid growing tension along the Lebanese-Israeli border, such irresponsible actions are fraught with extremely dangerous consequences, as they provoke a new round of escalation," Zakharova added, calling for "all parties involved to exercise restraint."
Russia has close relations with Hezbollah-backer Iran and has expressed concerns about a regional war breaking out in the Middle East.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.