Russia Evacuates Diplomats' Family Members from Lebanon

Russia has evacuated 60 diplomats’ family members from Lebanon as Israel escalates its offensive against Hezbollah, the state-run TASS news agency reported Thursday.
The Emergency Services Ministry’s press service told TASS that the evacuation was being carried out on President Vladimir Putin’s orders.
The families left on an IL-76 aircraft, which is designed to carry heavy cargo.
On its way to Beirut, the aircraft brought 33 tons of humanitarian aid, including food, medicines, basic necessities and 80 kW generators.
The evacuation flight did not include other Russian citizens in Lebanon, according to the state-run Rossiskaya Gazeta newspaper.
“If the situation in the country continues to heat up, the evacuation flights will be continued,” the newspaper stated.
Over 3,000 Russians are currently in Lebanon, the Russian Embassy in Beirut told the RBC business news website. The embassy advised those wishing to leave the country to do so on a commercial flight from Beirut airport.
The Kommersant business daily reported that at least 1,000 Russians had expressed wishes to leave the country as of Sept. 25.
On Wednesday, Israel announced an incursion into Lebanon after a week of intense air strikes on the country which left hundreds dead and sparked international condemnation.
Moscow has condemned the attack and called on Israeli authorities to "immediately" withdraw troops from Lebanon.
