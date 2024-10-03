Russia Evacuates Diplomats' Family Members from Lebanon

Russia has evacuated 60 diplomats’ family members from Lebanon as Israel escalates its offensive against Hezbollah, the state-run TASS news agency reported Thursday.

The Emergency Services Ministry’s press service told TASS that the evacuation was being carried out on President Vladimir Putin’s orders.

The families left on an IL-76 aircraft, which is designed to carry heavy cargo.

On its way to Beirut, the aircraft brought 33 tons of humanitarian aid, including food, medicines, basic necessities and 80 kW generators.