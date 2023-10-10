Putin Says U.S. Foreign Policy Failure Behind Israel-Hamas War

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday issued his first public statement about the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group, accusing Washington of pursuing a pro-Israel policy against the interests of Palestine.

“I think many will agree with me that this is a clear example of the failure of U.S. policy in the Middle East,” Putin said at a Kremlin meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani.

“[Washington] tried to monopolize regulating [the conflict], but was unfortunately unconcerned with finding compromises acceptable for both sides,” Putin added.

“It put forward ideas on how it should be done and pressured both sides. Each time, however, without taking into account the fundamental interests of the Palestinian people.”

Putin’s first public remarks four days into the crisis echoed previous statements by Russian officials and media figures in which they laid blame on the West for what they called a failure to ensure peace and security in the region.

A day earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the creation of a Palestinian state was the "most reliable" solution for peace in Israel.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Moscow was in contact with both Israel and Palestine as it sought to help bring an end to the hostilities, which have so far claimed more than 1,600 lives.