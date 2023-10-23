Putin Urges 'Unhindered Access' for Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Monday for "unhindered access" for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, in a telephone call with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Kremlin said.

According to a readout of the call from the Kremlin, the two leaders "expressed serious concern about the growing number of civilian casualties and stressed the fundamental importance of an early ceasefire, the evacuation of foreign citizens from the Gaza Strip, and of ensuring unhindered access to the enclave for humanitarian aid."

The United Nations says Gaza needs about 100 aid trucks a day to meet the needs of its 2.4 million people, nearly half of whom have been displaced by Israel's bombardment in response to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

About a dozen aid trucks — the third convoy in three days — arrived in Gaza on Monday via the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

The United States has vowed to ensure a "continued flow" of relief items into Gaza, where Israel has cut off most water as well as food, power and fuel supplies.

Putin and Lula also discussed "urgent and effective" measures that could be brought at the UN — where Brazil holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month — the Kremlin said, without providing details.