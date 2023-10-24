Putin Raises Concerns of ‘Catastrophic Deterioration’ in Gaza With Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed fears of a sharp deterioration of the situation in besieged Gaza during a call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

The leaders expressed "deep concern over the growing number of civilian casualties and the catastrophic deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Erdogan also discussed the "unacceptable" strikes by Israel on residential neighborhoods and religious sites, according to the statement.

They said the "positions of Russia and Turkey practically coincide" and were focused on a two-state solution.