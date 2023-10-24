Putin Raises Concerns of ‘Catastrophic Deterioration’ in Gaza With Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed fears of a sharp deterioration of the situation in besieged Gaza during a call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said Tuesday.
The leaders expressed "deep concern over the growing number of civilian casualties and the catastrophic deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," the Kremlin said.
Putin and Erdogan also discussed the "unacceptable" strikes by Israel on residential neighborhoods and religious sites, according to the statement.
They said the "positions of Russia and Turkey practically coincide" and were focused on a two-state solution.
Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.
More than 5,700 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in relentless Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the attacks by the Palestinian Islamist militant group, according to the latest toll from the Hamas health ministry in Gaza.
Putin on Monday called for "unhindered access" for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.
The Russian leader has also spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Iranian and Arab leaders.