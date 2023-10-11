Iraqi PM Asks Putin to Mediate Israel-Hamas War

Iraq’s prime minister on Wednesday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to help reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas militants.

“Mr. President, I appeal to you as a president of a permanent UN Security Council member to come forward with an initiative on a real ceasefire and search for a real solution to the Palestinian issue,” Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani said at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow.

Putin, who spoke alongside Al-Sudani at the form, just minutes before voiced uncertainty that the fighting, which has been ongoing since Saturday, would end “any time soon.”

The Russian leader also accused the West and Israel of seeking a “military solution” to the conflict, adding that Washington was “exacerbating the situation” by deploying one of its aircraft carriers near Israel.