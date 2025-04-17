Putin Meets With Russians Freed by Hamas, Praises Moscow’s Ties With Palestine

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday met with Russian-Israeli national Alexander Troufanov, who was freed earlier this year after being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, crediting Moscow’s longstanding ties with Palestinian groups for helping secure his release.
Troufanov, 29, was among the hostages freed in February after 498 days in captivity as part of an Israeli-Hamas ceasefire deal. He appeared at the Kremlin meeting alongside his mother, Yelena Troufanova, and fiance Sapir Cohen, who were also kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, and released the following month.
“The fact that you were released is a result of Russia’s stable, long-term relationships with the Palestinian people, their representatives and various organizations,” Putin told the family, adding that he wanted to avoid “political assessments” of the hostage crisis.
“I think we should express gratitude to the Hamas leadership and political wing for meeting us halfway and carrying out this humanitarian act in releasing you,” the Kremlin leader added.
Russia maintains working relationships with both Israel and the Palestinian authorities, as well as with Hamas, which Moscow does not consider a terrorist organization. Putin has repeatedly called for the establishment of a Palestinian state as a long-term resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Troufanov family emigrated from Russia to Israel in the late 1990s. They were abducted from the Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza border during Hamas’ assault on southern Israel in October 2023. Troufanov’s father, Vitaly, was killed in the attack.
During the Kremlin meeting on Wednesday, Troufanov thanked Putin for his role in securing the family’s release and urged him to continue efforts to help free other Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.
Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar and the head of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, Alexander Boroda, also attended the Kremlin meeting.
