Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Hostage Freed by Hamas in Prisoner Swap

Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen (2nd from the left) and Israeli-Russian Sasha Troufanov (2nd from the right) stand on stage next to Palestinian militants during their handover to a Red Cross team in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb. 15, 2025,. Eyad Baba / AFP

Militant group Hamas freed three hostages on Saturday as part of its ceasefire deal with Israel, including one Russian citizen, The Times of Israel Reported.

Alexander Troufanov, a 29-year-old citizen of Israel and Russia, Sagui Dekel-Chen, a 36-year-old citizen of Israel and the United States and Iair Horn, a 46-year-old citizen of Israel and Argentina, were released.

All three were kidnapped by terrorists from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023. Troufanov, Russian diplomats reported earlier, was wounded in the abduction. 

An AFP journalist saw masked Hamas gunmen parade the hostages onto a stage before a crowd in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis.

They were handed over to staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Red Cross staff then handed over the former hostages to IDF soldiers who would escort them to Israel.

“Finally, Sasha can be surrounded by his loved ones and begin a new path,” Troufanov's family said in a statement.

The Kremlin on Saturday said it was grateful to Hamas for freeing a Russian-Israeli hostage from Gaza in another prisoner exchange with Israel.

“Moscow welcomes the freeing of Alexander Troufanov and expresses its gratitude to the Hamas leadership for taking this decision,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Israel , Palestine

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian-Israeli Relations Crumble Over Gaza War – Analysts

As Putin's war in Ukraine has dragged on and his international isolation deepened, he has turned against Israel's quiet friendship.
4 Min read

Putin Urges 'Unhindered Access' for Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

Putin and Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also discussed "urgent and effective" measures that could be brought at the UN, the Kremlin said...
1 Min read

Russian Diplomat Hopes to Meet Hamas for Talks to Free Hostages – Agencies

Moscow has so far carefully denounced violence from both sides in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, while renewing an offer to be a potential mediator...
1 Min read

Putin Says Russia 'Ready' to Mediate Israel-Hamas War

“What matters now is to stop the bloodshed,” the Russian leader said on Friday during a summit in Kyrgyzstan.
1 Min read