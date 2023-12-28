Over 600 people evacuated from the besieged Gaza Strip are being housed in 10 facilities across Russia, a Foreign Ministry official said Thursday.

Among the refugees are around 300 children, Yuri Gorlach, head of the Foreign Ministry's situation and crisis center department, was cited by the state-run TASS news agency as saying.

An unnamed Russian diplomat told TASS that children were paid “increased interest” in the facilities, which provide warm clothing and psychological and medical assistance.

The refugees' citizenship was not specified.