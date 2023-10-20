Russia Advises Against Travel to Israel and Lebanon

Russia on Friday advised its citizens against traveling to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territories amid flaring tensions over Israel's war with Hamas.

"The situation in the Middle East is heating up," Moscow's Foreign Ministry said. "The number of casualties and injuries is rising. Mass protests are taking place around the world."

"We strongly recommend that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to the region, especially to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territories," it warned.

Tensions in the region have escalated dramatically since Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7.