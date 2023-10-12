Driven From Home by War, Russian Emigres in Israel Resolve to Stay Despite Hamas Attacks

Russian emigre Anna could hear explosions from her apartment in Beersheba, a city in southern Israel not far from the Gaza Strip that was hit by rocket fire as the Hamas militant group launched its surprise attack on the country. “In Russia, I wasn’t afraid of shelling. I was afraid of my own government,” said Anna, who asked to go by just her first name in order to speak freely. “When I moved to Israel, I knew that rockets could fly at us, but I’m sure the government here can protect me.” Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Israel has been a hub for thousands of Russians seeking to evade political persecution, economic crisis or being sent to fight in the war. For these emigres, the most recent outbreak of hostilities in the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine has come as a shock. Yet several Russians who spoke to The Moscow Times said that it has not shaken their resolve to resettle in Israel. “It may seem strange, but now, when I sit in my apartment in Beersheba, waiting out the shelling, I feel less afraid than when I went to anti-war rallies in Moscow,” Anna said. Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel early Saturday, unleashing a bloody assault in which over 1,200 people were killed in Israel and dozens more taken hostage. In retaliation, Israel has bombarded Gaza and cut off supplies of electricity, fuel, water and food to the seaside enclave, compounding the misery of the conflict. The fighting has so far claimed 2,400 lives on both sides, with thousands more injured. International aid groups warn that the death toll could rise dramatically as Israel continues to lay siege to Gaza, one of the most crowded places on Earth and from where few have hope of escaping.

The broken gate of Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel, which was breached by militants from Hamas. Thomas Coex / AFP

A Russian anti-war activist who fled to Israel from Moscow last year said that despite Hamas’ stunning attack over the weekend, she still feels “calmer in Israel than in Moscow.” “I understood that there was unrest in Israel,” she told The Moscow Times on condition of anonymity due to concerns about the safety of her family living in Russia. “But I felt that having some Hamas terrorists occasionally firing missiles at us, or even lone terrorists infiltrating Israel with knives or firearms sometimes, is still better than staying in Putin's terrorist state.” “We'll get through this, there's hope,” she said. Some Russian emigres have taken part in volunteer efforts to help Israelis impacted by the war, including donating blood and fundraising, while others have simply tried to offer moral support. Irina Ostropolskaya, a retiree from Moscow who recently moved to Israel, on Tuesday attended the funeral of Vadim Blikh, a Ukrainian-born Israeli soldier who was killed while fighting Hamas militants near the Gaza Strip. “I'm a person of action, I have to do something, whether it's rescue or [supporting people during] war,” she said, explaining her decision to attend. At the funeral, Blikh’s “mother screamed: ‘I don't want this kind of fame’,” Irina said. “It's very hard. I was walking home and crying.” Israel has received a record number of Russian repatriates since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. According to the Israeli interior ministry, 50,900 Russians obtained citizenship between Feb. 24, 2022 and Feb. 23, 2023. In the wake of Saturday’s attack by Hamas militants, prominent pro-Kremlin figures have mocked Russians who moved to Israel because they did not want to be called up to fight or live in a country that is “at war with a neighbor.” “The country that is not at war with its neighbors is again at war with its neighbors. We await the exodus of Russian pacifists [from Israel]," wrote Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the state-funded RT broadcaster.