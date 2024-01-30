Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Condemns ‘Collective Punishment’ of UN Agency in Gaza

By AFP
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Russian Foreign Ministry press service

Russia on Tuesday criticized a decision by several countries to suspend their funding for the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency, calling it a form of "collective punishment."

A number of donors including the United States announced they would halt funding to the UNRWA agency over Israel's accusations that some of its staff were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

"What has happened and is happening is collective punishment, prohibited by international humanitarian law," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

An investigation into accusations UNRWA staff were involved in the Oct. 7 attack should not be replaced by "collective punishment" of the agency and Gazan people, he added.

"If that investigation is implemented, then the facts will be established," Lavrov said.

"But if the investigation is replaced by collective punishment of both UNRWA and, most importantly, those to whom the UN has provided invaluable assistance, then I think that is the wrong decision," he added.

The foreign minister was speaking at a press conference alongside his Gambian counterpart.

UNRWA has fired several employees since Israel's accusations and promised a thorough investigation into the claims, which were not specified.

Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures. Militants also seized about 250 hostages.

Israel's relentless military offensive since Oct. 7 then has killed at least 26,751 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Read more about: Israel , Palestine , United Nations , Lavrov

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

seeking solution

Moscow Calls for UN Conference To Solve Israel Conflict ‘Forever’

Moscow has repeatedly called for the creation of a Palestinian state and has working relations with both Hamas and Israel.
2 Min read
gaza strip

Israel Has No Right to Self-Defense as ‘Occupier,’ Russia Says

Russia's ambassador to the UN condemned Western “hypocrisy” over Palestinian civilian deaths amid their criticism of Moscow's invasion.
2 Min read
rising toll

16 Russians Killed, 9 Missing in Israel-Hamas War – Envoy

One dual Russian-Israeli citizen is listed among the hostages taken by Hamas, Russia’s Ambassador to Israel said.
2 Min read
'hypocritical convenor'

Ukraine Allies Denounce 'Cynical' Russian Meeting at UN

Russia holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council in April and organized the meeting as one of its "signature" events of its tenure.
2 Min read