Russia Condemns ‘Collective Punishment’ of UN Agency in Gaza

Russia on Tuesday criticized a decision by several countries to suspend their funding for the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency, calling it a form of "collective punishment."

A number of donors including the United States announced they would halt funding to the UNRWA agency over Israel's accusations that some of its staff were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

"What has happened and is happening is collective punishment, prohibited by international humanitarian law," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

An investigation into accusations UNRWA staff were involved in the Oct. 7 attack should not be replaced by "collective punishment" of the agency and Gazan people, he added.

"If that investigation is implemented, then the facts will be established," Lavrov said.