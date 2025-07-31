Russian-Israeli Writer’s Tashkent Event Canceled After She Says Israel Has Right to Turn Gaza ‘Into a Parking Lot’

A planned appearance by Russian-Israeli writer Dina Rubina in Uzbekistan was canceled following controversial remarks she made about Gaza, Russian state media reported on Thursday, citing a local ticketing office.

The ticketing page for Rubina’s literature talk was taken offline, redirecting users to a “404 Page Not Found” error. No official reason was given for the cancellation, according to the news agency RIA Novosti.

Rubina made incendiary remarks during a recent interview with TV Rain journalist Mikhail Kozyrev, in which she said Israel “has the right to cleanse Gaza and simply turn it into a parking lot,” as well as “dissolve all [Gazans] in hydrochloric acid.” She also claimed there are no “innocent civilians” in the Palestinian territory and expressed the wish for the Israeli military to “destroy everyone” living there.

Kozyrev later said he had edited those comments out of the interview, writing in a July 22 Facebook post that he did not believe “those phrases should be allowed on air, not in relation to any group of people.”