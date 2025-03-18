Russian MFA Condemns Renewed Israeli Strikes on Gaza

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned Israel's renewed bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the deadliest since a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in January.

At least 413 people were killed in the latest strikes, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

"Moscow deeply regrets Israel's resumption of its military operation in the Gaza Strip," the Foreign Ministry said. "Russia strongly condemns any action that leads to the death of civilians and destruction of social infrastructure."

The Kremlin warned that the strikes risked triggering a "spiral of escalation."

"We are monitoring the situation very closely and, of course, we are waiting for it to return to a peaceful course," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the operation was ordered after "Hamas's repeated refusal" to release hostages seized during its October 2023 attack.