Russian MFA Condemns Renewed Israeli Strikes on Gaza

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned Israel's renewed bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the deadliest since a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in January.
At least 413 people were killed in the latest strikes, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
"Moscow deeply regrets Israel's resumption of its military operation in the Gaza Strip," the Foreign Ministry said. "Russia strongly condemns any action that leads to the death of civilians and destruction of social infrastructure."
The Kremlin warned that the strikes risked triggering a "spiral of escalation."
"We are monitoring the situation very closely and, of course, we are waiting for it to return to a peaceful course," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the operation was ordered after "Hamas's repeated refusal" to release hostages seized during its October 2023 attack.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.