Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian MFA Condemns Renewed Israeli Strikes on Gaza

By AFP
Russia's Foreign Ministry in Moscow. Denis Voronin / Moskva News Agency

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned Israel's renewed bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the deadliest since a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in January.

At least 413 people were killed in the latest strikes, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

"Moscow deeply regrets Israel's resumption of its military operation in the Gaza Strip," the Foreign Ministry said. "Russia strongly condemns any action that leads to the death of civilians and destruction of social infrastructure."

The Kremlin warned that the strikes risked triggering a "spiral of escalation."

"We are monitoring the situation very closely and, of course, we are waiting for it to return to a peaceful course," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the operation was ordered after "Hamas's repeated refusal" to release hostages seized during its October 2023 attack.

Read more about: Israel , Foreign Ministry , Palestine

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Moscow Condemns Israel's Raids Into Lebanon, Urges Troop Withdrawal

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also warned that Israeli's attack on southern Lebanon risked destabilizing the entire region.
1 Min read

Putin to Take Part in Virtual BRICS Summit on Gaza

The meeting will be chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the hope of drawing up a common response to the more than six-week conflict.
1 Min read

Russian Diplomat Hopes to Meet Hamas for Talks to Free Hostages – Agencies

Moscow has so far carefully denounced violence from both sides in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, while renewing an offer to be a potential mediator...
1 Min read

400 Russians Seek Evacuation From Besieged Gaza Strip

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it was working with the Egyptian government to organize the evacuation of its citizens from the heavily bombarded enclave...
1 Min read