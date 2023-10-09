Russia and Arab League Will Work to 'Stop Bloodshed' in Israel, Gaza – Lavrov

Moscow and the Arab League will work to "stop the bloodshed" in Israel and Gaza, Russia's Foreign Minister said Monday as he met the group's chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Aboul Gheit was in Moscow for talks following Saturday's unprecedented attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

"I am sure that Russia and the Arab League [will cooperate' above all else to stop the bloodshed," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that it was necessary to "urgently stop clashes, solve the problem with civilians... and establish a reason why there is no solution [to the Israel-Palestinian conflict]."