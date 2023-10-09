Support The Moscow Times!
Russia and Arab League Will Work to 'Stop Bloodshed' in Israel, Gaza – Lavrov

By AFP
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service

Moscow and the Arab League will work to "stop the bloodshed" in Israel and Gaza, Russia's Foreign Minister said Monday as he met the group's chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Aboul Gheit was in Moscow for talks following Saturday's unprecedented attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

"I am sure that Russia and the Arab League [will cooperate' above all else to stop the bloodshed," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that it was necessary to "urgently stop clashes, solve the problem with civilians... and establish a reason why there is no solution [to the Israel-Palestinian conflict]."

He also said Moscow and the Arab League will work "with those countries that are interested in establishing lasting peace in the Middle East."

Aboul Gheit, a former Egyptian foreign minister, said he condemned "the violence, but from all sides."

"We demand the creation of political prospects and a fair resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," he said.

Russia has said it is in contact with all sides in the conflict and called for an "immediate ceasefire."

