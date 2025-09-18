Russia Evacuates Dozens From Gaza as Israel Launches Ground Offensive

Russian diplomats helped several dozen Russian and Palestinian nationals flee from Gaza City as Israel launched a major ground offensive this week, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Around 50 people were escorted out of the enclave on Wednesday with assistance from Russia’s mission to the Palestinian Authority and its embassy in Jordan, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the state news agency TASS.

Zakharova said 26 Russian and 24 Palestinian nationals were among the group, which included 25 minors and 11 women.

The group crossed into Egypt at the Kerem Shalom checkpoint before being transferred to Jordan through the Allenby Bridge, also known as the King Hussein Bridge.

One of the people brought to safety told the RIA Novosti news agency that Russian diplomats had booked onward flights to Moscow, with his family planning to continue to St. Petersburg.