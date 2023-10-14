Russian Diplomat Hopes to Meet Hamas for Talks to Free Hostages – Agencies

Moscow's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov hopes to meet representatives of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Qatar next week for talks to free Israeli hostages, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported Saturday.

Moscow has so far carefully denounced violence from both sides in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, while renewing an offer to be a potential mediator.

Bogdanov told RIA Novosti he "did not exclude" meeting Hamas representatives on the trip, adding: "If they are willing, we always are in favor of contact. Especially in this situation (the meeting) would be useful for solving practical issues, including the freeing of hostages."

On Oct. 7, hundreds of Hamas gunmen broke through the militarized border around the Gaza Strip into Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and taking around 150 Israeli, foreign and dual-national hostages.