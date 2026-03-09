Russia Bans Extradition of Foreign Nationals Who Fought in Its Army

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law prohibiting the extradition of foreign nationals and stateless persons who serve or have served under contract in the Russian army if they took part in combat operations.

The law bars their extradition abroad for criminal prosecution or to serve a sentence, according to the published text of the legislation.

The measure effectively shields foreign fighters who joined Russia’s war against Ukraine from being handed over to other countries, even though participating in the armed forces of a foreign state is a criminal offense in many jurisdictions — including some considered friendly to Moscow.

Foreign citizens were first allowed to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry in November 2022, while stateless persons became eligible in July 2024.

Since January 2024, both foreign recruits and their family members have been able to obtain Russian citizenship through a simplified procedure that waives language exams and the usual requirement of five years’ permanent residence.