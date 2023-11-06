Russia Calls for 'Collective Action' to End Hamas-Israel War

Russia on Monday called for "collective action" to end fighting between Israel and Hamas, almost a month into the war that has left thousands dead.

Moscow maintains ties with both the Hamas militant group and Israel and has said it can mediate the war which began in early October.

"Amid the unprecedented escalation of violence in the zone of the Palestinian-Israel conflict, there are more and more calls for collective action to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East, including an international conference," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said Moscow "actively supports" such calls and that it was in favor of a "multilateral approach" in regulating the conflict.