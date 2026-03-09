Russia Downs 163 Ukrainian Drones Over Dozen Regions

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday its air defense systems had shot down or intercepted 163 Ukrainian drones over 13 regions and annexed Crimea overnight.

One-third, or 54 drones, were repelled over western Russia’s Bryansk region, where Governor Alexander Bogomaz said no one was hurt and no property was damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, he noted that Russian air defense systems, National Guard troops and volunteers had repelled 235 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region without damage or injuries.

On Sunday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported intercepting a total of 452 Ukrainian drones over dozens of regions, 181 of which targeted the Bryansk region in a 12-hour span.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed governor of annexed Crimea, where 47 of the drones were downed overnight Monday, has not commented on the interceptions over the Black Sea peninsula.

Throughout Sunday evening, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Defense Ministry air defense systems shot down six drones headed toward the Russian capital.

On Monday morning, the governor of northwestern Russia’s Novgorod region said eight Ukrainian drones had been repelled.

The independent outlet Astra said a fire broke out at Acron, one of Russia’s largest chemical producers.