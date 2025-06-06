Ukraine Targets Russian Airbases, Defense Plant in Overnight Drone Strikes

Ukrainian drones struck two Russian airbases, a fuel depot and a missile and aviation plant overnight, Ukraine’s military claimed Friday, as both sides ramp up long-range attacks.
“A successful strike was carried out on the Engels airfield in the Saratov region, a place where enemy aircraft are concentrated,” Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement.
The Engels-2 base lies roughly 500 kilometers (300 miles) east of the Ukrainian border and about 730 kilometers (454 miles) southeast of Moscow.
Ukraine’s statement alleged that “multiple hits” triggered explosions and a large fire at what local eyewitnesses described as an oil refinery supplying the Engels-2 airbase. Three fuel tanks were reportedly set ablaze.
The Moscow Times could not independently verify the claims.
Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin confirmed a drone strike on an unspecified industrial site in Engels and said an apartment block was also damaged. No injuries were reported.
Ukraine’s military said it also targeted the Dyagilevo airbase in the Ryazan region, home to refueling and escort aircraft that support Russian missile strikes. The base, located about 520 kilometers (320 miles) from Ukraine, also serves as a training and repair center, it claimed.
Ryazan region Governor Pavel Malkov said Russian air defenses destroyed the drones and reported no casualties.
In addition, a high-tech aviation and missile control systems plant in Michurinsk, Tambov region, was targeted, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation. He said the Progress plant produces components for Russian missile and artillery systems.
Tambov region Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov confirmed a drone strike on an unspecified enterprise in Michurinsk and said three people were hospitalized with injuries.
In the Bryansk region, which borders northeastern Ukraine, unconfirmed reports said Ukrainian drones attacked an airport, damaging multiple military helicopters. Videos and photos shared on social media showed a huge fireball erupting over what was said to be the Bryansk International Airport.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted or shot down 174 Ukrainian drones over 12 regions and occupied Crimea overnight, as well as three anti-ship missiles over the Black Sea. Authorities in several regions reported injuries.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at least 10 drones were downed en route to the capital. Civil aviation authorities briefly grounded flights at three of Moscow’s four airports, along with airports in the Kaluga, Saratov and Samara regions.
“Strikes on military infrastructure will continue until the complete cessation of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine,” Ukraine’s General Staff said.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, authorities said Russia launched 407 drones and 44 missiles across Ukrainian territory overnight, with at least four people killed and dozens more injured.
