Ukraine Targets Russian Airbases, Defense Plant in Overnight Drone Strikes

Ukrainian drones struck two Russian airbases, a fuel depot and a missile and aviation plant overnight, Ukraine’s military claimed Friday, as both sides ramp up long-range attacks.

“A successful strike was carried out on the Engels airfield in the Saratov region, a place where enemy aircraft are concentrated,” Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement.

The Engels-2 base lies roughly 500 kilometers (300 miles) east of the Ukrainian border and about 730 kilometers (454 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Ukraine’s statement alleged that “multiple hits” triggered explosions and a large fire at what local eyewitnesses described as an oil refinery supplying the Engels-2 airbase. Three fuel tanks were reportedly set ablaze.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify the claims.

Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin confirmed a drone strike on an unspecified industrial site in Engels and said an apartment block was also damaged. No injuries were reported.