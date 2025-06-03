Russian Drone Attacks on Ukraine Kill 1, Injure Several Others

Overnight Russian attacks killed one person in Ukraine's Kharkiv region and injured several more in the northern city of Chernihiv, regional officials said on Tuesday.

A private enterprise was hit in the small town of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region that borders Russia, killing one employee and injuring several others, Vitali Karabanov, the head of the town's military administration, said on Telegram.

The attacks came hours after Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Turkey for peace talks, where Moscow said it would only agree to end the war if Kyiv gives up parts of its territory and accepts limits on the size of its army.

Ukraine has repeatedly rejected the Russian conditions as tantamount to surrender.