Russian Drone Attacks on Ukraine Kill 1, Injure Several Others

By Reuters
The Ukrainian city of Chernihiv after a Russian attack. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Overnight Russian attacks killed one person in Ukraine's Kharkiv region and injured several more in the northern city of Chernihiv, regional officials said on Tuesday.

A private enterprise was hit in the small town of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region that borders Russia, killing one employee and injuring several others, Vitali Karabanov, the head of the town's military administration, said on Telegram.

The attacks came hours after Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Turkey for peace talks, where Moscow said it would only agree to end the war if Kyiv gives up parts of its territory and accepts limits on the size of its army.

Ukraine has repeatedly rejected the Russian conditions as tantamount to surrender.

Falling drone debris on streets and residential buildings in the northern city of Chernihiv sparked several fires, including at residential homes, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, the head of the city's military administration, said on Telegram.

Four people were hospitalized, Bryzhynskyi said. Ukraine's State Emergency Service said another 20 people, including eight children, received medical assistance at the scene.

The service posted photos on its Telegram account showing firefighters battling blazes in the dark and medics attending to a group of children.

In the southern port city of Odesa, Russian overnight air attacks damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, but there were no injuries, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.

The full scale of the overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine was not immediately known. There was no immediate comment from Moscow and Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian reports.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched in February 2022. But thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kharkiv , Drones

