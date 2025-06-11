Russian Overnight Drone Strikes on Kharkiv Kill 3, Injure Dozens

Fresh Russian drone strikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed three people and wounded at least 60 others early Wednesday, including several children, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia has launched record numbers of drones and missiles at Ukraine in recent weeks, intensifying more than three years of daily bombardments while pushing demands that Kyiv has dismissed as “ultimatums.”

Kharkiv, located just 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border, has borne the brunt of Moscow’s latest escalation.

“Seventeen strikes by enemy UAVs were carried out in two districts of the city tonight,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that three people were killed in the attacks.

AFP journalists on the ground reported damaged apartment blocks, charred vehicles and debris-strewn streets following the overnight strikes.