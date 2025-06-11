Russian Overnight Drone Strikes on Kharkiv Kill 3, Injure Dozens

Fresh Russian drone strikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed three people and wounded at least 60 others early Wednesday, including several children, Ukrainian officials said.
Russia has launched record numbers of drones and missiles at Ukraine in recent weeks, intensifying more than three years of daily bombardments while pushing demands that Kyiv has dismissed as “ultimatums.”
Kharkiv, located just 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border, has borne the brunt of Moscow’s latest escalation.
“Seventeen strikes by enemy UAVs were carried out in two districts of the city tonight,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that three people were killed in the attacks.
AFP journalists on the ground reported damaged apartment blocks, charred vehicles and debris-strewn streets following the overnight strikes.
Olena Khoruzheva, a 41-year-old pharmacist, said she ran into the hallway with her two children when she heard the drones approaching.
“The younger one lay on the floor, hands on his head. I was on top of him,” she told AFP. “We heard it approaching. Silence, and then we were thrown against the wall ... there were more explosions, then we heard people shouting ‘Help! Help!’”
Her 65-year-old neighbor was among those killed.
An AFP reporter saw first responders removing the body of one resident from a damaged apartment building in a black body bag early Wednesday.
Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 85 drones overnight, a slightly lower number than in recent days.
The strikes come as U.S. President Donald Trump urges both sides to reach a peace deal.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has, in turn, called on the West to increase pressure on Russia with hard-hitting economic sanctions that he says would limit its capacity to wage war.
