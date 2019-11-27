Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Unveils New 'Killer Drones'

Defense Ministry

Russia has revealed a new drone prototype capable of tracking, intercepting and disarming enemy drones, the state-run TASS news agency reported Wednesday. 

Unlike existing Russian means of countering enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), these “killer drones” will scramble their enemies’ networks to disable them, TASS quoted Viktor Kladov, director of international cooperation and regional policy at state industrial conglomerate Rostec, as saying.

“Such systems are capable of detecting drones of different sizes, identifying them, overtaking control and effectively disabling them,” Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov was quoted as saying by the Invest Foresight business magazine.

The weaponry, displayed by the Rosoboronexport state arms exporter at the 2019 Dubai Airshow, will be used to combat terrorist activity, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said.

Miniature UAVs, thanks to their low cost and ease of use, are increasingly used by terrorist organizations and criminal groups, Mikheyev was quoted as saying.

