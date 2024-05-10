Ukrainian Drone Attacks Oil Refinery in Russia’s Kaluga Region

A Ukrainian drone struck an oil refinery in central Russia’s Kaluga region, local authorities said Friday, as a recent uptick in attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure possibly risks destabilizing global energy markets.

The Kaluga region, located south of Moscow, was among at least five Russian regions that reported drone strikes between Thursday night and Friday morning.

“Last night, a fire occurred as a result of a drone crash on the territory of an enterprise in the Dzerzhinsky district,” Kaluga region Governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on Telegram. He did not identify the enterprise by name, only saying that the fire had been extinguished and there were no casualties.

Russia’s state-run news agency RIA Novosti, citing anonymous emergency service sources, reported that three diesel tankers and one fuel oil tanker caught fire at a small Kaluga region refinery after the strike.

An unverified video shared by the independent Telegram news channel Astra showed an industrial site engulfed in flames.