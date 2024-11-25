Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russia’s Kaluga Region Target Oil Depot, Sanctioned Defense Plant

Ukrainian drone strikes in central Russia’s Kaluga region sparked a fire at an industrial site, regional authorities said early Monday, with Ukrainian sources claiming the targets included a defense plant and an oil depot.

Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha confirmed a fire broke out at an “industrial enterprise” following the strike but did not identify the facility. The fire was later put out, he said.

Unverified videos shared on social media showed a large blaze purportedly in Kaluga lighting up the night sky.