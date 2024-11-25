Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russia’s Kaluga Region Target Oil Depot, Sanctioned Defense Plant

Ukrainian drone strikes in central Russia’s Kaluga region sparked a fire at an industrial site, regional authorities said early Monday, with Ukrainian sources claiming the targets included a defense plant and an oil depot.

Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha confirmed a fire broke out at an “industrial enterprise” following the strike but did not identify the facility. The fire was later put out, he said.

Unverified videos shared on social media showed a large blaze purportedly in Kaluga lighting up the night sky.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s disinformation countermeasures center, said the strike hit the Typhoon instrument-making plant, which is under EU sanctions for producing weapons for the Russian military, including Bal-E and Rubezh-ME missile systems.

Likewise, Ukraine’s HUR military intelligence agency claimed responsibility for targeting Rosneft’s Kaluganefteprodukt oil depot, RBC-Ukraine reported, citing an anonymous source.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify the claims.

Russia’s military said its air defense systems destroyed 23 Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga region. Drones were also shot down over the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Telegram news channels with links to Russian law enforcement agencies claimed that Ukraine fired U.S.-made ATACMS missiles at a military airfield in the Kursk region. There was no immediate confirmation of the reported missile strikes from either Kyiv or Moscow.

