Russian Drone Strikes Injure 3 Civilians, Ukrainian Strike Injures One

The Kharkiv region of Ukraine. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

At least four civilians were injured as a result of Russian and Ukrainian drone strikes overnight, authorities in both countries said Wednesday.

The injuries were reported one day after officials said Russian attacks had killed at least seven civilians and injured dozens more in Ukraine’s Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and other regions Tuesday.

Overnight Russian drone and missile strikes resulted in three injuries in southern Ukraine’s Odesa region, eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region and northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region, according to governors and emergency officials.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 95 drones and decoys overnight, 61 of which were shot down, disabled by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars. The Russian drones made impact at seven unidentified locations, it said.

In Russia’s Kursk region near the border with Sumy, a 66-year-old woman was hospitalized after Ukrainian drones damaged four homes, acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein wrote on Telegram.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian drones overnight, including two over the Kursk region. That marks the second consecutive day Russia reported a sharp drop in Ukrainian drone strikes, after about 200 were reported on Monday.

