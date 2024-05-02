Ukrainian Drone Attacks Damage Energy Sites in Western Russia

Ukrainian drones targeted energy infrastructure in at least two regions of western Russia overnight, Russian regional authorities said early Thursday, coming just a day after Kyiv reportedly attacked oil refineries inside the country.

“The Oryol region was once again attacked by enemy drones,” Oryol region Governor Andrei Klychkov said shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Klychkov said energy infrastructure had been damaged “during neutralization” of the Ukrainian drone, which led to temporary power outages in two regional districts.

The Oryol region does not share a border with Ukraine, though its westernmost point is located around 60 kilometers east of northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region.