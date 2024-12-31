Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Oil Depot Fire in Smolensk Region, Governor Says

By AFP
Blaze created after Tuesday’s drone attack in Smolensk. social media

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in western Russia's Smolensk region, authorities said early Tuesday.

Smolensk region Governor Vasily Anokhin said Russian air defense systems "suppressed an attack by Ukrainian" drones in Yartsevo district.

"The wreckage of one of the unmanned aerial vehicles fell on the territory of an oil depot. As a result, a fuel spill occurred and a fire started in the fuel and lubricants," Anokhin said early Tuesday.

He added that emergency services were working at the scene and that there was "no threat" to residential buildings in the area.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported Tuesday that 68 Ukrainian drones were downed overnight, with 10 destroyed over the Smolensk region, which is over 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Ukraine and borders Belarus.

Read more about: Smolensk , Drones , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Kursk Region

Russian authorities said the drones dropped explosive devices on vehicles in the border village of Popover-Lezhachi.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Damage Energy Sites in Western Russia

Authorities in the Oryol region reported temporary power outages after an unmanned aircraft caused damage to infrastructure.
2 Min read

Ukraine Attack Drones Strike Russia Energy Sites

Footage published on social media showed an oil refinery in the western Smolensk region in flames.
2 Min read

Ukraine and Russia Trade Strikes as U.S. Gears up for Key Vote

U.S. lawmakers are preparing to vote on a $61 billion aid package Kyiv hopes will boost its flagging war effort.
3 Min read