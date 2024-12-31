Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Oil Depot Fire in Smolensk Region, Governor Says

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in western Russia's Smolensk region, authorities said early Tuesday.
Smolensk region Governor Vasily Anokhin said Russian air defense systems "suppressed an attack by Ukrainian" drones in Yartsevo district.
"The wreckage of one of the unmanned aerial vehicles fell on the territory of an oil depot. As a result, a fuel spill occurred and a fire started in the fuel and lubricants," Anokhin said early Tuesday.
He added that emergency services were working at the scene and that there was "no threat" to residential buildings in the area.
Russia's Defense Ministry reported Tuesday that 68 Ukrainian drones were downed overnight, with 10 destroyed over the Smolensk region, which is over 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Ukraine and borders Belarus.
