Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Calls for ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ in Gaza

By AFP
A rocket is launched from the coastal Gaza strip towards Israel. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday called for Israeli and Palestinian forces to stop armed hostilities after attacks launched by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

"We call on the Palestinian and Israeli sides to immediately ceasefire, renounce violence, show the necessary restraint," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova called the parties to set up "a negotiation process aimed at establishing a comprehensive, lasting and long-awaited peace" with the help of the international community.

The long-lasting conflict between Israel and Palestine "cannot be solved by force, but only by diplomatic means," Zakharova said.

She said Moscow was standing by its position in favor of negotiations "for the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living in peace and security with Israel."

Earlier Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov urged restraint from all parties.

"We are now in contact with everyone. With the Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs," Bogdanov told Russian private news agency Interfax.

"This is an unexpected aggravation. If we had expected it, we would not have allowed it," he said.

Read more about: Foreign Ministry , Israel

Read more

fraying ties

Russia Summons Armenian Ambassador Over 'Unfriendly Steps'

Moscow said it was concerned by "U.S. military drills on Armenian territory" and a trip to Kyiv by the Armenian Prime Minister's wife.
1 Min read
foreign correspondent

Russia Expels Politico Reporter, Ex-Moscow Times Editor Eva Hartog

The Russian Foreign Ministry had reportedly informed Hartog last Monday that her visa would not be extended and gave her six days to leave Russia.
1 Min read
Elizabeth Tsurkov

Moscow Unaware of Missing Israeli Academic’s Russian Citizenship

“I don’t know whether she is really a Russian citizen or not, where she came from and whether she entered Iraq or not,” the Russian ambassador in...
2 Min read
opinion Vladimir Frolov

How Terror Attacks Gift Russia Foreign Policy Opportunity

Russia has waged a war on terror at home and abroad. But when Moscow calls for joining forces with the West to combat global terrorism, it inevitably pursues...