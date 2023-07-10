Moscow Unaware of Missing Israeli Academic’s Russian Citizenship

Moscow is unaware of the missing Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov’s Russian citizenship and has not been approached by her relatives, the country’s ambassador in Iraq said Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Wednesday that Tsurkov — an Israeli-Russian dual citizen — was being held by a pro-Iranian Shiite militia in Iraq, where she had gone missing “several months” before.

Russia’s Ambassador in Baghdad Elbrus Kutrashev told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti that he had not received any appeals from Tsurkov’s family or friends.

“I don’t know whether she is really a Russian citizen or not, where she came from and whether she entered Iraq or not,” Kutrashev said.

He added that the embassy has not contacted the Iraqi government on Tsurkov’s disappearance.