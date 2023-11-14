Iraqi TV Shows First Video of Kidnapped Israeli-Russian Academic

An Iraqi television network on Monday broadcast a video showing a captive Israeli-Russian academic, the first sign of life from her since she was abducted in Baghdad nearly nine months ago.

Israeli authorities revealed in July that Elizabeth Tsurkov had been kidnapped, blaming pro-Iranian militants after she had gone missing in Iraq in late March.

Al Rabiaa TV aired a video of Tsurkov, which was also shared on the Telegram channels of pro-Iranian armed groups in Iraq, showing her wearing a black shirt and speaking to the camera in Hebrew for a little more than four minutes.

The video could not be independently verified, and it was impossible to determine when and where it was taken.

Neither Tsurkov's family nor Israeli authorities have commented on the video.