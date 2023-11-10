First Russian Nationals Prepare to Evacuate Gaza – State Media

Russian diplomats in Egypt and emergency crews are expected to greet the evacuees after their crossing, the outlet added.

More than 80 Russian citizens have received Israel’s approval to leave Gaza, according to RIA Novosti.

No Russians have yet been publicly confirmed as having left Gaza since the Rafah checkpoint was reopened on Nov. 1 to allow the evacuation of stranded foreigners and dual nationals.

Dozens of Russian citizens are preparing to flee the besieged Gaza Strip into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, Russia’s state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Friday.

One Russian-speaking evacuee waiting at the Rafah crossing on Friday told RIA Novosti about living under Israeli's blockade for a month.

“There’s no water, no light… our homes were all bombed out, I grabbed what remaining clothes were left and ran,” she said.

“It’s some kind of nightmare, I’m in total shock.”

Some 700 foreign passport holders and dependents were able to cross the Rafah checkpoint on Thursday after evacuations were suspended for a day following bombardments along the route to the border, according to Reuters.

Nearly 600 Russian citizens are awaiting evacuation, state media reported earlier this month, citing Russian diplomats.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said around 300 Russian children were on the evacuation list.

On Thursday, Zakharova said Moscow was “shocked” by the Israeli ambassador suggesting that it could take up to two weeks to evacuate Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip.

The densely populated enclave has been decimated by the Israeli military's bombardment campaign launched in response to Hamas' surprise assault in southern Israel on Oct. 7, which saw more than 1,400 people brutally murdered.

Over 10,800 Palestinians have been killed in the war so far, including more than 4,400 children, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.