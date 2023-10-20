Newspaper in Russia’s Jewish Region Stirs Outrage for Pro-Palestine Message

An online news outlet in the Russian Far East’s Jewish autonomous district has stirred controversy for speaking out in support of Palestine following the deadly Hamas militant attack on Israel and Israel’s retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip.

A banner on Nabat’s homepage reads “No to the aggression of the Israeli military against the Gaza Strip! Freedom to the people of Palestine!”

Nabat, which describes itself as an independent “socialist” online newspaper, is based in the regional capital of Birobidzhan some 8,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

In an opinion piece published Friday, Nabat editor-in-chief Vladimir Sakharovsky said the publication has started receiving threats for its “principled position against the imperialist aggression of the Israeli military.”