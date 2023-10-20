Support The Moscow Times!
Newspaper in Russia’s Jewish Region Stirs Outrage for Pro-Palestine Message

Israel Defense Forces / flickr

An online news outlet in the Russian Far East’s Jewish autonomous district has stirred controversy for speaking out in support of Palestine following the deadly Hamas militant attack on Israel and Israel’s retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip.

A banner on Nabat’s homepage reads “No to the aggression of the Israeli military against the Gaza Strip! Freedom to the people of Palestine!”

Nabat, which describes itself as an independent “socialist” online newspaper, is based in the regional capital of Birobidzhan some 8,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

In an opinion piece published Friday, Nabat editor-in-chief Vladimir Sakharovsky said the publication has started receiving threats for its “principled position against the imperialist aggression of the Israeli military.”

“We won’t remove or delete anything,” wrote Sakharovsky, who also serves as a deputy in Birobidzhan’s city legislative assembly.

He stressed that Nabat is “in no way endorsing Hamas atrocities.”

“[Nabat expresses solidarity] not with terrorists and Islamic radicals, but with ordinary people who… endure periodic aggression from the Israeli military.” 

He characterized Nabat’s critics as “those who once traded the Far East for the Middle East in search of paradise, as well as adherents of Zionist propaganda.”

Russia’s sparsely populated Jewish autonomous district was established near the border with China by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin in 1928.

Read more

total blockade

400 Russians Seek Evacuation From Besieged Gaza Strip

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it was working with the Egyptian government to organize the evacuation of its citizens from the heavily bombarded enclave...
1 Min read
In depth

Driven From Home by War, Russian Emigres in Israel Resolve to Stay Despite Hamas Attacks

Several emigres told The Moscow Times that they feel safer in Israel than in their home country, where they faced mounting government oppression.
6 Min read
'real solution'

Iraqi PM Asks Putin to Mediate Israel-Hamas War

Baghdad had earlier urged Moscow and the UN Security Council to “promptly address and stop the ongoing attacks on Palestinian territories.”
2 Min read
paradiplomacy

Chechnya’s Kadyrov Voices Support for Palestine, Offers to Send ‘Peacekeepers’

When asked by reporters about the Chechen leader's remarks, the Kremlin said that Russia continued to maintain ties with both Palestine and Israel.
1 Min read