Kremlin Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Can Lead to ‘Comprehensive’ Settlement

The Kremlin said Thursday that it hoped a ceasefire in Gaza would lead to "long-term stabilization" in the region and create the conditions for a "comprehensive political settlement" between Israel and the Palestinians.
Qatar, a key mediator in the 15-month war, said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza starting on Sunday, along with a hostage and prisoner exchange.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow "welcomed" the deal, although he expressed caution after Israeli on Thursday accused Hamas of backtracking on the fragile agreement.
"Any settlement that leads to a ceasefire, an end to the suffering of the people of Gaza and increases Israel's security can only be welcomed," Peskov told reporters. "But let's wait for the finalization of the process."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters earlier that the deal was an "important practical step toward the long-term stabilization in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation."
Zakharova said she hoped the deal could form the basis for a "comprehensive political settlement on the issue of Palestine."
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.