Kremlin Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Can Lead to ‘Comprehensive’ Settlement

By AFP
Israel Defense Forces

The Kremlin said Thursday that it hoped a ceasefire in Gaza would lead to "long-term stabilization" in the region and create the conditions for a "comprehensive political settlement" between Israel and the Palestinians.

Qatar, a key mediator in the 15-month war, said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza starting on Sunday, along with a hostage and prisoner exchange.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow "welcomed" the deal, although he expressed caution after Israeli on Thursday accused Hamas of backtracking on the fragile agreement.

"Any settlement that leads to a ceasefire, an end to the suffering of the people of Gaza and increases Israel's security can only be welcomed," Peskov told reporters. "But let's wait for the finalization of the process."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters earlier that the deal was an "important practical step toward the long-term stabilization in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation."

Zakharova said she hoped the deal could form the basis for a "comprehensive political settlement on the issue of Palestine."

