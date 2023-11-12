Russia Begins Evacuating Citizens From Gaza Strip

Russia has begun evacuating its citizens who are trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip, according to a statement released by the Emergency Situations Ministry on Sunday.

"The Emergency Situations Ministry together with Russian diplomats have organized the evacuation of civilians from the Gaza Strip," read the statement, which was published on the messaging app Telegram.

"Over the past week, the operational group of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Russia has been working to coordinate the procedure and routes for the evacuation of Russian citizens trapped in the area of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," it continued.

Nearly 600 Russian citizens are awaiting evacuation from the Gaza Strip, state media reported earlier this month, citing Russian diplomats.