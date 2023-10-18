Deadly Gaza Hospital Blast a ‘Crime,’ Russia Says 

The deadly blast at a Gaza hospital Tuesday night was a “crime” and Israel must provide proof that it was not involved, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

At least 500 people were killed in the blast at the al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said, blaming an Israeli airstrike. Israel claims the blast was the result of rockets fired by an Islamic militant group.

"Regarding our assessment, we certainly qualify such an act as a crime, as an act of dehumanization," Zakharova said Wednesday on her Radio Sputnik program.

“We are now seeing a desire [from Israel] to absolve responsibility,” she continued. “If there are serious intentions ... to prove it was not involved and is innocent, then it needs not only to comment in the media and on social networks, but to provide facts.”

Zakharova said that Israel and the United States should provide unedited satellite footage as well as evidence regarding flight locations.